How to speak to your kids about the Capitol riot?

A child therapist explains that having a conversation about the recent chaos at the Capitol is necessary.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Scenes of the pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol Wednesday are ones that will not soon be forgotten.

Because adults and children process information differently, how do we speak to our children about what they are witnessing?

A child therapist explains the importance of talking about it with your children.

“I think they’ll probably be a little bit scared, anxious about it and probably quite confused about what all is going on,” said Dr. Angel Gooden, a child therapist at Youth Villages.

Dr. Gooden said although talking to your kids about the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol can seem overwhelming, it's an important conversation.

Rioters climbing walls and breaking glass windows at the Capitol are images we won’t forget, so how do we talk to our children about the incident?



“Be reassuring about it," she said. "I would say let them know that you’re going to be there for them. That you will protect them. Make sure that they understand that things are going to stay the same at home.”

Dr. Gooden believes parents and caregivers should encourage the children to express their feelings.

“It’s always important to teach children that their opinions are important and that other people’s opinions are important also,” said Gooden.

If you have older children, you can discuss weightier topics like civil rights and patriotism.

“Probably around the middle school the high school years, I think it may be more appropriate to delve into explaining the history of things that are going on.”