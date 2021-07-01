Local Trump supporters react to violence at U.S. Capitol

“I definitely disagree with storming the Capitol," said Dewayne Jackson. "That’s not helpful for anybody, left or right side.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Hours after supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday we asked pro-Trump supporters in Memphis what they think of the violence.

“I wasn’t sure that it would be safe," said Kristina Garner, the executive director of the Republican Party of Shelby County. "I wasn’t sure if there would be counter protests.”

Garner said she's glad she didn’t attend Wednesday's rally because of the violence.

Supporters of President Trump could be seen pushing through barricades. One unidentified woman was shot and later died.

“I’m very sad that someone you know was shot going into the Capitol building," Garner said. "From what I can see in the Capitol building was a lot of mischief.”

Supporters of Trump met at Poplar and Perkins Extended in a peaceful rally.

Memphis Trump supporters are rallying at Poplar and Perkins Extd. Wednesday as the certification for the Electoral Vote is set to take place in Washington D.C. This comes as some Republicans have said they will challenge the certification. Read more HERE: https://t.co/5tlMM8WjXW pic.twitter.com/4tnq9psgub — Local 24 News (@LocalMemphis) January 6, 2021

“We’re going to have to figure out a way for both sides to work together more and quit using a lot of the old tactics to get a lot of the new policies pushed,” said Trump supporter Dewayne Jackson.

Jackson, condemned the actions of the DC protesters.