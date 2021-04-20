Memphis activists reflect on the verdict in the trial over George Floyd's death

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For nearly a year, Memphis activists have been fighting for police accountability and reform following the death of George Floyd. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges in Floyd's death, which included second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, it was a day of solace knowing justice had been served.

"I didn't expect guilty on all three charges, but I am relieved there was finally some accountability in the death of a Black person in the hands of the police," activist LJ Abraham said.

Abraham said while the guilty verdict was a victory in their fight, she still wants better police policies, like mental health workers on staff among other things, to address issues in the community.

"I hope that it sets the standard for police activity and how police respond, show up, and react to incidents with Black and Brown people," Abraham said.

Activist Frank Gottie said the guilty verdict was a form of justice, but it doesn't change the fact that Floyd was killed. He said police need to build stronger relations with the community.

"Get to know the people you watch every day and the people that you lock up," Gottie said. "Get to know our struggle."

Abraham hopes this case sets a precedent that deadly police brutality won't be tolerated anymore.

"It's like a huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders," Abraham said. "Honestly, I again wasn't expecting this, but now that it has come down to this I am relieved and I hope that this will set the expectation that we can't live in America like this anymore."

For these activists, Tuesday night they reflected on what brought them here and the journey ahead.