Mid-South Vietnam Veterans honored during ceremony Friday

“My words to anyone who encounters a Vietnam veteran, the best thing you can do is say welcome home,” said Mast. Sgt. Darrel Kyle.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, people in the Mid-South spent time honoring those who fought in the Vietnam War.

The Lt. Col. Luke Weathers, Jr., VA Medical Center hosted ceremony commemorating the 50th anniversary of the last American troops leaving Vietnam, which happened March 29, 1973.

“It’s important for us to remember veterans that served during the Vietnam war because they were vilified,” said Mast. Sgt. Darrel Kyle, Retired - Air Force. “The lieutenant, colonel Luke, J Weathers VA Medical Center wanted to try to get it right today.”

“When we came home, we weren’t accepted. We were told not to wear our uniforms. We were told not to mention anything about where we had been,” said Gary Newport, Vietnam Veteran.

“It was just important today to say welcome home finally,” said Mast. Sgt. Kyle. “It was important that we honor veteran females.”

“I remember going to Liberty Land and somebody on a ride spitting at them and everything was just, everybody had bad feelings about the Vietnam vet,” said Ruthie Reid, Marine, Vietnam Veteran.

“I’m very honored that they are recognizing women because we played a big part during the military,” said Joann E. James, Retired – Navy, Vietnam Veteran. “It felt good. It really felt good to be recognized for something that I volunteered for, and I thank God that I did.”

“What we put up with has brought a lot to light to help our current veterans when they come home. Giving them the mental support, physical support and medical,” said Newport.