Military families benefit from “Wifi for Warriors”

Nonprofit organization bridges the gap for military families by providing internet and streaming services to members of the military.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Going through this coronavirus pandemic is a lot. Imagine if your spouse is in the military away from you and your children, and you were handling everything alone.

Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin takes a look at an organization that's plugged in and bridging the gap for military families by providing internet and streaming services to members of the military. It's Local Good News.

Meet Kendall and Sydney. They recently began the Wifi For Warriors nonprofit to help soldiers stay in touch with their loved ones when serving our country away from home.

"We raise money to help soldiers stay connected to their families when they are deployed," said Wifi For Warriors Kendall Crumbaugh.

The nonprofit began after Labor Day last year when Ole Miss alumni met at a lake. Kendall told friends about her brother-in-law Michael, an army ranger, being deployed.

"When a soldier is deployed, they have to pay for their own wifi which most of them don't know that until they get there," said Crumbaugh.

Depending on where a soldier is stationed, it can cost up to $180 a month.

"To hear that these enlisted men and women aren't able to pay for their wifi because they have to pay for their kids to go to school and all the necessities -- and you want them to connect to their families when they are over there; and, if they don't get the opportunity to do that -- it's just sad," said Wifi For Warriors Sydney Reece.

Kendall didn't want her sister Morgan to miss a bit of quality time with her husband. She says the wifi does more than let soldiers chat with family.

"It helps them reintegrate with society when they come back because they're up-to-date on news, pop culture, shows - just little things that help them feel better about re-integrating with society," said Crumbaugh.