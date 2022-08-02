PACT Act passes, expanding benefits for veterans exposed to toxins | Memphis veteran talks about its importance

“It's big right? This is considered the largest expansion in the history of the VA,” said Jason Lederfine, U.S. Army Veteran.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The PACT Act, created to expand benefits to veterans who have been exposed to toxins while on duty, has passed in the Senate and is on its way to becoming law.

“It's big right? This is considered the largest expansion in the history of the VA,” said Jason Lederfine, U.S. Army veteran.

Jason Lederfine is a U.S. Army veteran who loss 30% of his lung capacity from burn pit exposure in Afghanistan and Iraq. He knows the struggles of trying to seek help after active duty.

“I was denied for things several times; I ended up having to hire a lawyer and got things approved,” said Lederfine. He hopes going forward, veterans won’t have to do that.

The PACT Act will cost more than $270 billion over a span of a decade. Some of the benefits include a registry for veterans who have been exposed to toxins, a formal advisory committee, and it also cuts down on veterans having to prove that exposure during active duty caused health issues.

“Now, as long as you meet eligibility criteria, there are certain illnesses and cancers that they will say, as long as you served, you're connected, it's service connected, you don't have to prove it anymore,” said Lederfine.

The PACT Act also extends the five-year free medical care for those no longer in active service. “Now that's going to go to 10 years after you get out. Plus, anything that you're connected for, that's a service-connected disability, you're going to be taken care of forever,” said Lederfine.

While the fight to pass the PACT Act is over, there could still be battles to overcome.

“Can the VA handle this big addition to the system with adding all these veterans? I mean, this is going back to not just post 9/11 veterans. It's going back to Gulf War veterans. It's going back to Vietnam veterans who were exposed to Agent Orange. So, this could, you know, add tens of thousands of new veterans to the VA system,” said Lederfine.

Regardless of the number, Lederfine and many others are focused on their current victory.

“Myself and every veteran that ever raised their hand, signed a check up to our life. And we were willing to give that and all we're asking in return is for us to be able to cash those checks to take care of us when we get back. War isn't just bullets and bombs and tanks. It's also the medical care and care of the veterans after the war's over,” said Lederfine.