Groundbreaking ceremony held for pedestrian bridge named after Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss died in a bombing outside Kabul's airport in August.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new pedestrian bridge named after the late Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss. The event happened on the front lawn at Gibbs High School on Monday, Nov. 8.

The bridge would go over Tazewell Pike between Gibbs Middle and High School.

Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss and 12 other service members were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan in August.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, Congressman Tim Burchett, Commission Chair Richie Beeler, and various elected officials attended.

At the groundbreaking, officials announced Knox county's grant application to begin construction of the pedestrian bridge.

To meet the requirements for the grant application, there will be an additional meeting for public comment at Gibbs High School auditorium at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18.