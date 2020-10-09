They died doing what they do best

Three 118th Wing Air National Guard members perish in aircraft accident.

The Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Wing is deeply saddened by the loss of three of our Airmen on Sept. 8, 2020, in an civilian aircraft accident in McMinnville.

The three Airmen were all members of the 118th Intelligence, Survelliance, and Reconnassiance Group. Lt. Col. Shelli Huether, director of operations for the 118th Intelligence Support Squadron; Capt. Jessica Wright, assistant director of operations for the 118th ISS; and Senior Master Sgt. Scott Bumpus, chief of current operations for the 236th Intelligence Squadron.

“Words can not begin to explain the shock, grief, pain and dismay we feel having lost three remarkable members of our Guard family,” said Col. Todd Wiles, commander of the 118th Wing. “All three were dedicated to the service of our nation. Their families are in our hearts and our prayers.”

We ask that to respect the privacy of the families, please direct all inquires to the 118th WG Public Affairs office.