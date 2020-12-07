Watch live: 21 hospitalized with injuries from fire on USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

According to the Navy, there were 17 sailors and four civilians injured. At least 11 of the injuries were minor, according to officials.

SAN DIEGO — Fire crews have been battling a fire for several hours onboard a Navy ship at Naval Base San Diego which injured sailors and civilians after it broke out Sunday morning, according to authorities.

At least 21 people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the three-alarm fire on the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) was reported around 8:30 a.m., according to officials.

According to the Navy, there were 17 sailors and four civilians injured in the fire. At least 11 of the injuries were minor, according to officials, with two people being treated for smoke inhalation. Many of the sailors were transported to Balboa Naval Medical Center.

The official Twitter account of Naval Surface Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet stated that 160 sailors and officers were aboard the ship when the fire broke out.

According to the Navy, two nearby ships - the USS Fitzgerald and USS Rusell - were moved to a pier further from the Bonhomme Richard after 1 p.m. The USS Russell returned to San Diego this week.

Just before 11 a.m., the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department reported an explosion on the ship which has not been confirmed by Navy authorities.

"Everyone is off the ship and everyone is accounted for," said Brian O'Rourke, a Navy spokesman.

Local, base and shipboard firefighters were battling the fire, including water boats, authorities said. About 150 firefighters were assigned to the blaze.

Officials didn't immediately know where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked, according to the Associated Press. The cause is under investigation.

SDFD were assisting in battling the fire in a unified command with Federal Fire Sunday morning. The local fire agency was requested to assist in the location of 3455 Senn Street around 9 a.m., according to the department. Just after noon SDFD personnel were instructed to leave the pier.

All SDFD firefighters had been accounted for as of 11:19 a.m.

The Navy issued the following update just before 2:30 p.m.:

"At approximately 1:00 p.m., USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) shifted berths to a pier further away from the fire. USS Russell (DDG 59) moved approximately 30 minutes later. Seventeen Sailors and four civilians are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital. All inport ships have been contacted and directed to provide fire parties to possibly assist with firefighting efforts."

A Navy spokesperson issued the following statement just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday:

"At approximately 8:30 on July 12, a fire was called away aboard USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) while it was moored pier side at Naval Base San Diego. Approximately 160 Sailors were aboard at the time. USS Bonhomme Richard is going through a maintenance availability and has a crew size of approximately 1000. Eighteen Sailors have been transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Local, base and shipboard firefighters are responding to the fire."

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire. The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.

The keel for the Bonhomme Richard was laid down in 1995 and she was delivered to the Navy in 1998.

