West Memphis names August 26th as Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover Day in honor of Marine killed in Kabul

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Thursday, West Memphis officials honored the family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan.

Mayor Marco McClendon gave the mother of Staff Sergeant Taylor Hoover a proclamation that marks August 26th as Staff Sergeant Hoover Day in the city.

The marine was just 31-years-old when he was killed in a bombing outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. 12 other U.S. troops also died, including a soldier from east Tennessee.

"I told him that I wanted him to get home safe, get his men home safe, but I wanted him to get as many people out of there as he possibly could and that's what he did,” said Ssgt. Hoover’s mom Kelly Barnett. “I'm very proud of him and he did his job. And I know that he loved this country, after his family, he loved thus country so very much.">

If you would like to show support to Hoover's family, you can sign a register book on display at Roller-Citizens Funeral Home in West Memphis or Brent Taylor and Paul McCarver Funeral Directors in Memphis. The books are available from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday. The book will then be given to his family during his funeral service.

Register Book Locations: