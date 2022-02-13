Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, St. Jude is committing further to the fight against cancer while honoring NFL legends

The Memphis-based research hospital hosted its annual Legends for Charity dinner and auction Thursday in Los Angeles, raising nearly $2 million for cancer research.

LOS ANGELES — On Thursday, February 10 at the L.A. LIVE Hotel in Los Angeles, St. Jude hosted its annual Legends for Charity dinner and auction, raising $1.8 million for the Memphis-based research hospital.

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, St. Jude announced their online Charity Buzz auction is still ongoing until Thursday, February 17.

Those interested can bid on sports experiences like a four-pack of tickets to a New York Yankees game, vacation packages like a resort stay in Maui, and more.

St. Jude honored longtime NFL broadcaster Erin Andrews with the Pat Summerall award, becoming the first female to be recognized for her career accomplishments and the "inspiration she brings to her community, viewers and patient families at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital," St. Jude said.

The $1.8 million raised for St. Jude is double the amount raised during the 2021 Legends for Charity event, and the hospital said even more is expected to be raised.

In the 16 years since St. Jude began holding the Legends for Charity event, they have raised $8 million for cancer research.