US Capitol Police officer on life support, suffered stroke following riots, union chair says

WASHINGTON — A police officer with the U.S. Capitol Police suffered a stroke after being at the Capitol during riots and is now on life support, according to the force's union Chairman Gus Papathanasiou.

The union chairman originally told WUSA9 that the officer had passed away, but is now saying he's on life support until his family can arrive.

The name of the officer has not yet been released, but the union said he is a 15-year veteran of the force and 40 years old. No information was given on where the officer was stationed around the Capitol on Wednesday as a mob of Trump supporters breached the Capitol.

The news of the officer's condition came minutes after US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund resigned from his position. The announcement of Sund's resignation came Thursday evening after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the president of the Capitol Police Officer's Union both called for him to step down.

Four deaths have been reported from the riots, including the fatal shooting of a woman by Capitol Police. She was shot when climbing into the House Chamber, according to information released by DC Police. Three others died from medical emergencies, DC Police said.

Videos posted to social media saw badly outnumbered Capitol Police officers trying to hold the line Wednesday against a pro-Trump mob, some of whom were armed, intent on pushing its way into the Capitol. More than 50 Capitol and D.C. police officers were reportedly injured while responding Wednesday.

But other videos from the day also went viral, including one of a Capitol Police officer appearing to agree to a selfie during a live stream by a member of the group that had breached the building. At the point the video was taken, the mob had already violently pushed its way past the Capitol Police line and caused the evacuation of two Congressional office buildings, plus the lockdown and eventually evacuation of both chambers of Congress.

Within just a few hours, the video had been captured and re-uploaded by dozens of other accounts, some of which had drawn hundreds of thousands of reactions on Twitter alone.