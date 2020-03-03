NWS: An EF-3 tornado traveled 50 miles, causing damage from Nashville to Gordonsville

The tornado moved through Mount Juliet at 155 to 160 mph and through Davidson County at 160 to 165 mph, NWS said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The National Weather Service in Nashville said it has a better picture of the tornado that struck Nashville early Tuesday morning, saying its survey shows the tornado traveled roughly 50 miles.

According to the NWS, survey teams concluded one long-track tornado struck Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties on a path that stretched 50.25 miles from start to end -- beginning in the area of the John C. Tune Airport in Nashville and ending 3.5 miles west of Gordonsville in Smith County.

Survey teams are still trying to figure out exactly where the tornado first touched down in near the airport.

Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 24 people.

One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville on Tuesday, leaving blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines, huge broken trees, and city streets in gridlock.

President Donald Trump said he'd visit the area Friday.