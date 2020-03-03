NWS: EF-3 tornado moved through Mount Juliet and Davidson County

The tornado moved through Mount Juliet at 155 to 160 mph and through Davidson County at 160 to 165 mph, NWS said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The National Weather Service in Nashville said early survey results show EF-3 damage in Mount Juliet and Davidson County Tuesday morning.

"This is just damage observed in these neighborhoods and it might possibly be the same tornado," NWS Nashville said.

The tornado moved through Mount Juliet at 155 to 160 mph and through Davidson County at 160 to 165 mph, NWS said.

Tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 22 people.

One of the twisters caused severe damage across downtown Nashville on Tuesday, leaving blown-down walls and roofs, snapped power lines, huge broken trees, and city streets in gridlock.

President Donald Trump said he'd visit the area Friday.