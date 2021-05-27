Pigeon Forge police searching for surviving relatives of old photos' original owners

Pigeon Forge police said they found some property during an investigation and wants to find relatives of its original owner in case it has sentimental value.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The Pigeon Forge Police Department found some old photos among property they ran into during an investigation. On Wednesday, they announced that they are working to make sure that property ends up in the right hands.

Police said the property is old, and they found out that the photos' original owners are dead. So now they are now looking for a surviving relative of their original owners to return them to, in case the property has sentimental value attached to them.

The property owners are Mary Helen Hyder, 1905-1996, and Clarence Edwin Hyder, 1908-1969. Police said they are from Washington County, Tennessee.

Anyone who knows of the Hyders and any of their surviving relates should contact Detective Kristie Brock, who works with the department, at (865) 453-9063 or kbrock@cityofpigeonforgetn.gov.