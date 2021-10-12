Plane leaving Reagan National Airport reverted to Oklahoma City after passenger assaults flight attendant, U.S. Air Marshal

The assaulted flight attendant and U.S. Air Marshal were evaluated when the plane landed and are expected to be OK.

WASHINGTON — A plane that left Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport heading to LAX was reverted to Oklahoma City due to an unruly passenger aboard the flight, according to our CBS partners in Los Angeles.

Delta Flight 342 left Reagan National Airport around 5:20 p.m. when three hours into the trip over the midwest, a 30-year-old male passenger became combative with the flight attendant. Reports said the man assaulted the flight attendant.

Our partners say during the incident, a U.S. Air Marshal on the plane jumped in the altercation to subdue the passenger and was also assaulted.

Eventually, the officer was able to get the passenger on the ground and the person was arrested and taken into custody in Oklahoma City.

The pilot diverted the flight to Oklahoma City, where police arrested the man and took him to jail.

The assaulted flight attendant and U.S. Air Marshal were evaluated when the plane landed and are expected to be OK, officials told our CBS partners.

The plane was able to successfully land in Los Angeles Friday morning.

It remains unclear what led up to the altercation. The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.