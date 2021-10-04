Off-duty West Memphis police officer accused of domestic violence

According to a statement from the department, the officer had worked in West Memphis since 2020.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An off-duty police officer in West Memphis is accused of domestic violence, according to the West Memphis Police Department.

Police said Barry Doss, 35, was booked into the Crittenden County Jail at 6:38 a.m. on Sunday.

According to a statement from the department, Doss had worked in West Memphis since 2020. He was placed on non-enforcement status pending the outcome of criminal and internal investigations.

"The West Memphis Police Department takes this matter seriously, as we do with all reports of domestic violence," the department said. "Due to the ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment at this time."