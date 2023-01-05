3 Memphis mayoral candidates continue to hang in the balance of residency rule

After standing on the sidelines for months, the City of Memphis said that the five-year residency rule still applies to the future mayor of Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New twists and turns are taking place in the Memphis mayor's race as the election is just five months away. One question is at the center of current debate: should a candidate mayor have lived in Memphis at least five years prior to being sworn in?

That's what the city charter says, but interpretations since then say not so fast, and the campaigns of three candidates hang in the balance.

After standing on the sidelines for two months the City of Memphis attorney weighed in and said the five year residency rule still applies.

With those words, the judge said the city has now joined the lawsuit.

"In light of the city's changing position — resulting in a renewed challenge to interpretation of the city charter — court requires that the City of Memphis be joined as necessary and indispensable party."

Here's why that could be an issue: this election, three of the most recognizable names running for mayor have all lived outside the city in the past five years; sheriff Floyd Bonner, former county commissioner Van Turner and former mayor Willie Herenton.

Bonner and turner only recently moved back.

In fact, A Daily Memphian investigation found while turner says he lives in Binghampton, he and his family have barely used any water at the home, according to his MLGW bills.

Turner told the publication he's been fixing up the place.

"If this was an issue, why hasn't it come up on all the mayoral elections we've had since 1995 and especially in 2019 when it could have been an issue?" Turner said.

Floyd Bonner's attorney, Robert Spence, said he's happy the city's decided to take a stand.

"I'm just glad the City finally came out of the shadows and revealed that it's the real party behind this," Spence said.

Another candidate, Paul Young, has raised more money than anyone else in the race so far. Young is also believed to be the favorite choice of current Memphis mayor Jim Strickland.