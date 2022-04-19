30-day grocery tax suspension included in Tennessee budget proposal

Lawmakers are expected to discuss the budget proposal over the next few days. If approved, consumers will not need to pay taxes on groceries for 30 days.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — There are many different items in Governor Bill Lee's proposed budget for the 2022- 2023 fiscal year. Some of them focus on broadband development, and some of them focus on education funding. One item would give consumers a tax break at the grocery store.

Governor Lee included a 30-day grocery suspension in the budget proposal. That proposal is still being discussed in the Senate and the House of Representatives, and it has not yet been approved.

If it is approved though, consumers will not need to pay taxes on many food items for 30 days.

Information about when the tax suspension would start was not immediately available. Lawmakers are expected to continue debating the budget proposal over the next few days.