Planned Parenthood to sponsor 'Bans Off Our Bodies' event ahead of Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court is expected to give its final ruling to either maintain or overturn the historic Roe v. Wade ruling within the next month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi will host a ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ event March 14.

Many people who support abortion rights are alarmed after learning of a newly leaked Supreme Court draft opinion that revealed that a majority of the justices on the court are expected to rule in favor of banning abortion rights.

The ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ event sends the message that “abortion care is health care,” said Planned Parenthood.

In a little over three months into year, there have been more than 500 anti-abortion restrictions filed across 41 states, stripping away personal choice from women across the country. These new laws gut the rights afforded by the historic Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling.

Planned Parenthood said that although the leaked information is not a final decision, the Supreme Court's alleged plans to return abortion right decision-making to elected representatives of each individual state is an "outrageous" setback.

Let's be clear: This is a draft opinion. It’s outrageous, it’s unprecedented, but it is not final.

Abortion is your right — and it is STILL LEGAL. https://t.co/s9R7w99n71 — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 3, 2022

New laws in some states have declared receiving an abortion and even assisting someone with getting an abortion a criminal offense.

Abortion care continues to become less accessible as more bans are passed.

The Supreme Court is expected to give its final ruling to either maintain or overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling within the next month, and their decision will go into effect 30 days after the official ruling is given.

Anyone who wants to participate in the ‘Bans Off Our Bodies’ local event can click here for more information.

Planned Parenthood said they will continue to provide care for women who need abortions.