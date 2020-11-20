Alexander offers qualified call for Trump to help Biden with transition

Biden team trying to prepare to take over Jan. 20.

If, as it appears, Joe Biden has a chance to become the next president, Donald Trump and his administration should help with the transition to ensure the January switch goes smoothly, retiring Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander said Friday in a released statement.

“If there is any chance whatsoever that Joe Biden will be the next president, and it looks like he has a very good chance, the Trump Administration should provide the Biden team with all transition materials, resources, and meetings necessary to ensure a smooth transition so that both sides are ready on day one. That especially should be true, for example, on vaccine distribution," the statement reads.

Trump has yet to concede to Biden. Major TV networks and the Associated Press, as they have done for decades, have already called the election for the Democrat.

Trump and his campaign have presented unsubstantiated claims of fraud in how the election was conducted in some battleground states. Election administrators refute that.

All 50 states have essentially completed their vote counts, and while the Electoral College hasn't yet formally decide the race, the unofficial count shows Biden won 306 to 232 for Republican Trump.

The Trump campaign has tried numerous legal challenges in a handful of close states including Pennsylvania. Trump supporters also have sent angry messages to news outlets complaining that the race isn't over.

Inauguration Day is Jan. 20.

Republican Bill Hagerty has been elected to take Alexander's place.

Some Republican leaders have called on Trump to help Biden with the transition. Some have said he's entitled to keep fighting.

In his statement Friday, Alexander also said, "Recounting votes and resolving disputes after a close election is not unprecedented and should reassure Americans that election results are valid."

"Al Gore finally conceded 37 days after the 2000 election, and then made the best speech of his life accepting the result."

The Bush-Gore contest hinged only on disputed returns in the state of Florida.

“My hope is that the loser of this presidential election will follow Al Gore’s example, put the country first, congratulate the winner and help him to a good beginning of the new term," Alexander's statement reads.