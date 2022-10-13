What to know about Amendment 2 on Tennessee's November ballot

Amendment 2 details a temporary succession plan for the Governor if he or she is sick or unable to fulfill the duties of the office.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in recent history, Tennessee voters have a chance to make four big changes to the State's Constitution. Here’s a closer look at Amendment #2.

After coping with COVID-19 for the last two years, Congress passed this amendment on the succession of the Governor.

“There were so many people, unfortunately, were dying because of COVID,” said Rep. Joe Towns. “As a result, we didn't think that we had a clear enough plan of secession that would tell the population, the members and the citizens exactly what would happen if something happened to the Governor."

Amendment 2 details a temporary succession plan for the Governor if he or she is sick or unable to fulfill the duties of the office. It outlines the transfer of power.

“This amendment will just clarify that process that procedure," said Rep. Tom Leatherwood.



Tennessee is one of several states where voters do not elect a Lieutenant Governor. A Lieutenant Governor is basically a Vice Governor that's second in command. Instead, in Tennessee, that role is assigned to the leader of the State Senate. That's the person that would take over right now if needed.

“It's the same succession as we do for the President," said Rep. Hardaway.



Here's how it's listed in the amendment: If the Governor is out, the Speaker of the Senate steps in temporarily. If the Senate leader is not able to serve, then power transfers to the Speaker of the House.



Also, the Acting Governor would not have to resign their position in the House or Senate. The person would not receive the Governor's pay, and the Acting Governor would not be able to vote as a member of the General Assembly during this time.

Many Republicans and Democrats agree on this one. There's bipartisan support.

“Yes, I support Amendment 2 dealing with the succession of the Governor," said Rep. Leatherwood.



"If you want to add that language to our Constitution for clarification purposes, then you will vote ‘yes.’ I myself am voting yes on this," said Rep. Hardaway.



Remember this is your choice. You can vote yes or no. Early voting starts October 19.