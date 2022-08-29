Amy Weirich will serve West Tennessee D.A. as Special Counsel after Mulroy takes over as Shelby County D.A.

25th Judicial District D.A. Mark Davidson announced Weirich will be sworn in as special counsel for the district, which covers several West Tennessee counties.

RIPLEY, Tenn. — Tennessee 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mark E. Davidson announced Monday that outgoing Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich will be sworn in as Special Counsel for the 25th Judicial District Attorney General’s Office at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 1.

“We are very proud to announce this great news for our Office and West Tennessee," said Davidson. "General Weirich is an outstanding addition to our team in the 25th Judicial District, which consists of Hardeman, Fayette, Lauderdale, McNairy, and Tipton counties."

Weirich will serve in areas that include litigation support and training, victim/witness services, legislative affairs, media relations, policy and procedure, community outreach, public awareness campaigns and much more, Davidson said.

Amy Weirich was the first woman to serve as District Attorney General in Shelby County. She became Shelby County District Attorney General in January of 2011 when she was appointed by Governor Bill Haslam. She was then elected on August 3, 2012, to serve the remaining two years on the term of her predecessor, Bill Gibbons. She was re-elected to a full eight-year term on August 7, 2014.

Weirich lost her re-election bid against Democratic challenger Steve Mulroy, in a local election race that received national attention. Mulroy will be taking over the Shelby County D.A.'s office on September 1, the same day Weirich will be sworn into her new position.