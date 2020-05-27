x
Anti-transgender bill advances as Tennessee lawmakers return to work

Proposal dictating that Tennessee elementary and high school students could only play sports based on their birth certificate’s sex identification advances
NASHVILLE, Tennessee —

Tennessee lawmakers marked their return to their legislative offices by advancing an anti-transgender proposal after abruptly recessing three months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The GOP-dominated Statehouse scrambled in March to approve a newly designed 2020-21 fiscal year budget back when the virus outbreak was just emerging in Tennessee — leaving hundreds of bills in limbo — but promised to formally return on June 1.

House members, however, decided to gather this week and hold legislative committee meetings on a wide variety of bills. This included advancing a proposal dictating that Tennessee elementary and high school students could only play sports based on their birth certificate’s sex identification.

