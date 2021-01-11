Arkansas AG suing over Biden's vaccine mandate for some jobs

“I will not allow President Biden to force hardworking Americans to either get the shot or lose their jobs,” Rutledge states in the release.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has joined a lawsuit, along with 10 other states, against President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination requirement for federal contractors.

Rutledge claimed the mandate is "unconstitutional" and "requires compliance on a rushed and unrealistic timeline."

The attorney general said federal contractors make up one-fifth of the U.S. workforce.

“I will not allow President Biden to force hardworking Americans to either get the shot or lose their jobs,” Rutledge states in the release. "This is another reckless and illegal move by the Biden administration which will have disastrous economic implications on our rapidly declining America economy."

The lawsuit is led by Missouri and Nebraska attorneys general with several other states joining.

Florida has also filed a similar lawsuit, alleging the president doesn't have the ability to issue the rule.