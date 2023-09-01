x
Politics

Proposed bill would classify drag performances as 'adult business' in Arkansas

A new bill sponsored by State Sen. Gary Stubblefield aims to reclassify drag performances and restrict the areas they could legally happen around the state.

ARKANSAS, USA — A new bill sponsored by State Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R-Branch) aims to reclassify drag performances in Arkansas.

Senate Bill 43 is intended to classify drag performances in Arkansas as "adult-oriented business."

According to the bill, other examples of adult-oriented business include the following: 

  • adult bookstores or video stores
  • adult live entertainment
  • escort agencies
  • nude model studio
  • massage business with adult services
  • adult motion picture theater
  • adult cabaret

If passed, the bill would add drag performances to the ongoing list of "adult-oriented businesses" in Arkansas. 

SB43 also aims to restrict where an adult-oriented business would be permitted. 

The measure would prohibit the businesses from being located in the following areas: 

  • Adult-oriented businesses would be prohibited on public property.
  • If a minor (under 18) can view the business and see "what the [adult-oriented business] is offering to the public."

For the draft of the Senate Bill 43, you can click here to read more.     

