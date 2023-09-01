Proposed bill would classify drag performances as 'adult business' in Arkansas

A new bill sponsored by State Sen. Gary Stubblefield aims to reclassify drag performances and restrict the areas they could legally happen around the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — A new bill sponsored by State Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R-Branch) aims to reclassify drag performances in Arkansas.

Senate Bill 43 is intended to classify drag performances in Arkansas as "adult-oriented business."

According to the bill, other examples of adult-oriented business include the following:

adult bookstores or video stores

adult live entertainment

escort agencies

nude model studio

massage business with adult services

adult motion picture theater

adult cabaret

If passed, the bill would add drag performances to the ongoing list of "adult-oriented businesses" in Arkansas.

SB43 also aims to restrict where an adult-oriented business would be permitted.

The measure would prohibit the businesses from being located in the following areas: