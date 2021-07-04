Arkansas House approves bill allowing creationism to be taught in science classrooms

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas House members have approved House Bill (HB) 1701, a bill to allow creationism to be taught as a science in classrooms across the state, and it's now heading to the Senate for review.
Creationism can currently be taught in philosophy or religion classes, but not in science classes.
The bill's author, Rep. Mary Bentley (R-District 73), told 5NEWS science teachers in her district asked her to write the bill so they could discuss multiple scientific theories of origin.
Opponents to the bill say there is no scientific basis behind creationism and it should stay out of science classes, but it passed overwhelmingly within the Arkansas House 78-21.