Arkansas House approves bill allowing creationism to be taught in science classrooms

Teachers can currently teach creationism in philosophy or religion classes, but not in science classes.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas House members have approved House Bill (HB) 1701, a bill to allow creationism to be taught as a science in classrooms across the state, and it's now heading to the Senate for review.

Creationism can currently be taught in philosophy or religion classes, but not in science classes.

The bill's author, Rep. Mary Bentley (R-District 73), told 5NEWS science teachers in her district asked her to write the bill so they could discuss multiple scientific theories of origin.