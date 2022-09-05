Arkansas May 2022 primaries: What you need to know

Everything you need to know about the biggest political races in Arkansas for the May 2022 primaries.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters across Arkansas will choose on May 24 who will advance in several key races for the 2022 elections. Among those races is whether Sarah Huckabee Sanders will become the Republican nominee for the gubernatorial race and which Democratic challenger she will face in November.

Incumbent U.S. Senator John Boozman is facing tough competition from Jake Bequette and Jan Morgan for one of two Senate seats in the state. And six Republicans are facing off for the lieutenant governor ticket.

Statewide election dates

May 9: Early voting begins

May 24: Primary elections

June 21: Primary runoff elections

Nov. 8: General election

Governor

Because current Governor Asa Hutchinson has reached his term limits, the state will hold a general election on November 8 to determine the next governor.

On May 24, Republican frontrunner Sarah Huckabee Sanders will go up against Doc Martin as the Republican nominee for governor. Sanders expected to win that race.

Democrat candidates include Dr. Chris Jones, who is leading the party's candidates in a recent poll by Talk Business & Politics, will face off against Supha Xayprasith-Mays, Jay Martin, Anthony Bland, and James Russell.

Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. is the Libertarian candidate for Arkansas governor.

On Nov. 8, the winners of the Republican and Democrat primaries will go up against Harrington in the race.

Lt. Governor

A total of six Republicans are facing off in the race; Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, state Senator Jason Rapert, Doyle Webb, Joseph Wood, Chris Bequette, and Greg Bledsoe.

The winner of that race will face Democratic candidate Kelly Krout and Libertarian Frank Gilbert.

Attorney General

The race will be against Democratic candidate Jesse Gibson, independent Gerhard Langguth, and the winner of the Republican primary.

Current Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is facing off against Leon Jones Jr. for the Republican ticket.

Secretary of State

Incumbent John Thurston will face Eddie Joe Williams in the Republican primary race.

And Joshua Price will go up against Anna Beth Gorman in the Democratic ticket.

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Senator John Boozman, who has been in the seat since 2011, will be contested by Jake Bequette, Heath Loftis, and Jan Morgan in the Republican primary on May 24, 2022.

The Democratic candidates for Boozman's seat are Natalie James, Jack Foster, and Dan Whitfield.

Kenneth Cates is the Libertarian candidate for the US Senate seat.

U.S. House

District 1

Republican candidates Rick Crawford (incumbent) Jody Shackleford Brandt Smith

Democrat candidate Monte Hodges

Third Party candidate Roger Daugherty



District 2

Republican candidates French Hill (incumbent) Conrad Reynolds

Democrat candidates Quintessa Hathaway

Third Party candidate Michael White



District 3

Republican candidates Steve Womack (incumbent) Neil Kumar

Democrat candidates Lauren Mallet-Hays

Third Party candidate Michael Kalagias



District 4

Republican candidates Bruce Westerman (incumbent)

Democrat candidates John White

Third Party candidate Gregory Maxwell

