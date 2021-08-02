Arkansas lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas House spokesperson, Rep. Les Eaves has tested positive for COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated.
House spokesperson Cecillea Pond-Mayo said that the legislation is waiting for Gov. Asa Hutchinson to officially call for a special session on amending Act 1002, a law banning mask mandates.
The House will be convening tomorrow as a Committee of the Whole to decide on a special session.
Rep. Eaves represents District 46 which includes a portion of White County.
According to the Arkansas House of Representatives website, Eaves serves as Chairperson of the House Rules Committee. He also serves on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, the Joint Budget Committee, and the House Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, and Economic Development.