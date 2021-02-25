Arkansas Senate removes affidavit option from voter ID law

The state Senate approved a bill that will no longer allow people without identification to cast a ballot, even if they sign a statement affirming their identity.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Senate has sent Gov. Asa Hutchinson legislation making the state's voter ID law stricter.

The House approved the measure earlier this month.