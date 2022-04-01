Arkansas Supreme Court stays ruling against 4 voting laws

The state Supreme Court has stayed a ruling that blocked four new voting laws as unconstitutional.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The video attached is from March 18.)

The Arkansas Supreme Court has stayed a judge's ruling that struck down four new voting laws as unconstitutional.

Justices granted the emergency stay Friday requested by Republican Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

It puts on hold a Pulaski County judge's injunction against the restrictions the GOP-led Legislature passed last year.

The new measures include changing the state's voter ID law to allow those without photo identification to vote if they sign an affidavit.