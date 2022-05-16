'Nothing has changed' | Mayor of Arlington speaks up about boundary line issue

Mayor Mike Wissman said he and other town leaders did not become aware of this issue until a month ago, but said residents have nothing to worry about.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A few weeks ago hundreds of homeowners discovered they may not live in Shelby County.

The latest census map shows the Shelby-Fayette County line splits a subdivision in half.

A judge weighed in and ruled one of those homeowners, Lee Mills, can run for an office position in Shelby County, since it is where he has been paying taxes and other bills. But this may not be the case for the other 200 homeowners.

Arlington Mayor Mike Wissman said he and other town leaders did not become aware of this issue until a month ago, but said residents have nothing to worry about.

Wissman and other town leaders have been working now to get the problem corrected.

"Nothing has changed. Arlington residents are still in Shelby County from what everything shows - as far as the taxes they pay, the schools they go to, and the services they get," Wissman explained.

He said the issue is bigger than the town.

"The issue is correcting more of the federal and state line because the state goes by what the federal does on the county line," Wissman added.

FedEx Pilot and Arlington Resident Lee Mills took this issue to court after he was told he could not run for office in Shelby County because of the boundary dispute.

He is happy the chancery court judge ruled in his favor, which approved for him to stay on the ballot, but he said voting may now be an issue.

"The problem is the maps are still incorrect for the census bureau," Mills stated. "The census bureau data is what drives the commission. Now we're in a situation where I may be on the ballot, but I may not be able to vote for myself."

For the other 200 Arlington homeowners, the issue is still confusing.

Resident Allen Mosier saw a few weeks ago that the line appeared to run straight through his home.

"The bedroom and that side is on Fayette County and the rest of the house is on Fayette County."

Resident Rebecca Bates said she just wants everything to be fair.

"I'm okay with being in Fayette County as long as they're going to consider us in that tax base," Bates said.