AG Leslie Rutledge appealing court dismissal of student loan forgiveness

ARKANSAS, USA — On Thursday, October 20, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a statement on a federal District Court’s decision to dismiss a suit against the Biden Administration for illegally canceling student loan debt.

The decision came after Arkansas co-led a group of states in filing a lawsuit in September against President Joe Biden, Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, and the U.S. Department of Education for violating the Administrative Procedure Act, federal law, and the constitutional principle of separation of powers.

“I'm disappointed in the court's decision to dismiss our lawsuit," said Rutledge. “The state coalition will immediately appeal this decision."

The lawsuit claimed that President Biden knew he did not have the proper authority to authorize this type of executive action to solve the student loan crisis.