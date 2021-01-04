Bill allowing cities and counties to prohibit smoking in public parks passes Tennessee Senate

The bill would apply to any public park, playground, greenway or public property used by anyone under 21 years old.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill that would allow Tennessee cities and counties to prohibit smoking tobacco or vape products in public parks passed the state Senate on Thursday.

S.B. 0028 was introduced by Senator Bill Powers (R - District 22) and would allow local governments to prevent people from smoking in publicly-owned, outdoor areas. It passed the Senate and is still being discussed in the House.

The bill would need to pass the House before heading to the Governor's desk for his signature.

Powers said that a law was passed in 1994 that prevented local governments from making local decisions about where people smoke during a Senate session on Thursday.

"It makes no sense, to me, that local government cannot make the decision to prohibit smoking a city or county-owned park," he said. "Over the years, there have been exemptions to current laws. Some exceptions include hospitals and schools."

The state House of Representatives' Cities and Counties subcommittee is set to discuss it on April 6.