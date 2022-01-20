Bill banning critical race theory goes to Mississippi Senate

The state superintendent of education has said the theory is not being taught in schools and legislators have offered no evidence to show it is.

JACKSON, Miss — A Mississippi Senate committee has advanced a bill that would ban schools from teaching critical race theory.

The state superintendent of education has said the theory is not being taught in schools and legislators have offered no evidence to show it is.

Senate Bill 2113 passed the Senate Education Committee on Thursday. It moves to the full Senate.

Critical race theory is an academic framework that examines how racism has shaped public policy and institutions such as the legal system, and how those have perpetuated the dominance of white people in society.