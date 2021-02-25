Bill barring transgender athletes on school teams passed by education committee, to move to Senate vote

A Tennessee bill that would prevent transgender athletes from participating in sports is moving forward.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee bill that would prevent transgender athletes from participating in middle and high school teams was passed by the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday.

H.B. 0003 is expected to go to the Senate floor for a vote next. Specifically, it would require that a student's gender be determined by their sex at the time of their birth, instead of their gender identity, when it comes to joining sports in middle or high school.

It also says that if a student's birth certificate does not appear to be on their original birth certificate or does not indicate their sex at birth, then the student must provide other evidence. It specifies that the student or the student's guardians must pay the cost of providing evidence.

The bill was introduced by Middle Tennessee Republican Scott Cepicky. He said told a state subcommittee that his aim in filing the bill was to maintain a competitive balance in athletics.