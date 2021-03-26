The bill gives school districts 30 days to alert parents or guardians of upcoming instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee bill requiring school districts to alert parents of any instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity and let them opt their student out is heading to Governor Bill Lee's desk.

The legislation cleared its last hurdle in the GOP-supermajority Legislature with a House vote Wednesday.

The Senate approved the bill last week.

Supporters argued the bill strengthens parental rights, rebuffing concerns from opponents that it could further alienate already marginalized students.

The bill gives school districts 30 days to alert parents or guardians of upcoming instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity. Families could opt their students out without penalty.

The Tennessee Senate advanced legislation that would require school districts to alert parents of any instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity.

The bill also allows parents or guardians to opt their students out of such instruction.

Backers of the bill argued Monday that the measure strengthens parental rights, but critics counter it could further alienate students already marginalized.

After clearing the Senate, the bill must now pass the GOP-controlled House.

Governor Bill Lee has not weighed publicly whether he supports the measure.

The Tennessee Senate advanced a bill on Wednesday that would allow students to opt-out of lessons that involve LGBTQ+ content.

S.B. 1229 was introduced by Senator Paul Rose (R - Tipton County, part of Shelby County) and would require schools to notify parents about upcoming lessons within 30 days of teaching them, regardless of its context.

If the instruction includes content about sexual orientation or gender identity, regardless of whether it's offered as part of a family life program or sex education program, schools would need to notify parents about it. Parents would also be able to examine instructional materials and speak with educators about them.

The bill specifies that instruction of LGBTQ+ content can include distributing materials, administering tests, or conducting surveys.

If a parent wants, they can request students to be excused from the lesson. They would need to submit a written request to educators, and the school would not be able to penalize students who are excused.