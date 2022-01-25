Bill proposed to allow those 18 and up to carry a gun in Tennessee

The bill would lower the age requirement to buy or carry a handgun in public from 21 to 18.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee lawmaker wants to make it legal for anyone 18 and older to carry a gun.

The bill by Rep. Chris Todd of Jackson would lower the age requirement to buy or carry a handgun in public from 21 to 18.

The bill also says no one under 21 would be able to transport or store a firearm or firearm ammunition in a school parking lot, unless the person meets specific military qualifications.

Rep. Todd believes the U.S. Constitution is on his side, but retired Shelby County Sheriff's Office Captain Bennie Cobb fears it could lead to an increase in crime.

"Many of my constituents know what the constitution says and they have seen how these laws over the years have infringed on some of our rights and they want to see those restored," Todd said. "This bill is one step in that process."

"You're going to have these young people leaving these guns in their vehicles, and of course, we know being guns being stolen from vehicles is on a major increase," Cobb said.