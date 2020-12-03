x
Bill requiring TN Dept. of Health to research medical marijuana advances in Senate

If the bill passes, the department will be required to study the use of medical marijuana and report its findings to the Senate by Dec. 15.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A bill asking for the Tennessee Department of Health to study the use of medical marijuana advanced in the Senate on Wednesday.

The bill, SB 2334, was introduced on Feb. 4 by Sen. Steven Dickerson, R-Nashville. It would require the state department to study licensing and regulating medical marijuana. The department would need to report its findings to the General Assembly by Dec. 15.

A sister bill, HB 2454, was also introduced by Representative Bryan Terry on Feb. 4. The House Health Committee is set to take it up next week. Dickerson is also a physician.

Terry is also a physician, with an M.D. from the Oklahoma College of Medicine. Dickerson also has an M.D. Wake Forest University, according to their profiles on the legislature website

