Boxtown residents react to Tennessee House move to expel St. Rep. Justin Pearson & two more Democrats after gun protest

“We have been polarized for so long that people don’t accept someone who brings new ideas," Sarah Gladney another District 86 resident said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Republican lawmakers took the first steps Monday to expel three Democratic members from the GOP-dominant House for their role in a recent gun control protest at the state Capitol.

The extraordinarily rare move resulted in a chaotic and fiery confrontation between lawmakers and supporters opposing the move and has further fractured an already deep political division inside the Tennessee Legislature.

“[The} Box town community been down here every since there’s been a Memphis," Willie Stafford a district 86 resident said. "Every time we get somebody to represent us and do what’s right they want to get rid of him or expel him, find fault in what he’s doing."

Resolutions have been filed against Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones, and Justin Pearson after they led chants from the House floor with supporters in the gallery last Thursday. The resolution declared that the three had participated in "disorderly behavior" and "did knowingly and intentionally bring disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives."

Over 63,000 people live in Pearson's district, stretching along the Mississippi River including Harbortown, Southwest Memphis, and sections of Downtown. They say Tennessee Republicans’ move Monday introducing resolutions to expel the 3 Democratic state representatives is uncalled for.

South Memphis residents said Pearson’s participation in protests in favor of gun-safety legislation last week is fighting for exactly what he was elected to do; make their voices heard.

“I think that he has a right to ask and recommend for gun control, gun safety," Gladney said.

If representatives vote Thursday to officially remove Pearson and two of his other Democrat colleagues a special election will need to take place. This would be the second special election for the same seat in this district within a year.

"Let this young man help us," Easter Knox who has lived in Boxtown for over twenty years said. "I’m an old woman I’m 73 years old. I’ve been around for a long time and this young man in our neighborhood, Justin Pearson; he represents fairness.”

Despite this fact, South Memphis voters say they are determined

"Your vote does count. Your vote count, our forefathers, and stuff died for us to vote," Knox said.

Experts say that if Pearson is removed from the Tennesee Legislature that special election that is supposed to happen most not likely won’t happen until after the current legislative session is over.