Memphis could lose a say in gas, oil projects. Here's why

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis could lose their say in the Byhalia pipeline issue many thought was settled.

Sen. Ken Yager, R-Kingston, and Rep. Kevin Vaughan, R-Collierville, are efforting ways to strip Memphis of any "say so" in the matter.

The proposed pipeline would connect the Valero refinery in southwest Memphis to the company's terminal just outside Collierville in Marshall County.

In early March, Yager and Vaughan pitched a bill that would take away local control of land use zoning any time it might affect the delivery of gas or "liquified petroleum gas transmission".

If SB2077/HB2246 passes, it would stop local governments from passing any ordinance or voicing unified opposition to gas and oil projects.