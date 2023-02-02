City Councilman Frank Colvett announces run for Memphis mayor

The City Councilman made the announcement Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — City Councilman Frank Colvett, Jr. announced his candidacy for Memphis mayor Thursday.

He's going up against a long list of well-known Memphians.

MSCS Chairwoman Michelle McKissack officially announced her bid in January. Democratic State Rep. Karen Camper announced her candidacy in November. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced his candidacy in October. Downtown Memphis Commission CEO Paul Young and Memphis NAACP President Van Turner were the first public entrants to officially announce their candidacy in September.

Colvett was elected into City Council in Nov. 2015 and was then reelected in 2019. He was the 2021 Chairman of the Memphis City Council after serving as Vice-Chair in 2020.

“Memphis faces serious challenges, and we need a Mayor who is ready to face those challenges,” said Mayoral candidate Frank Colvett in a statement. “I was born in Memphis, ran a small business in Memphis, and have served on the Memphis City Council. I will use my experience in both government service and the real world to confront the challenges that face us.”

Councilman Colvett served on local development boards for several years. He is a graduate from Memphis University class of 1988.

“Crime is too high, and we need leaders with actual solutions. We need more good cops on the street, but also we need to work with groups like the Boys and Girls Club to intervene with our at-risk kids before they turn to crime," Colvett said.