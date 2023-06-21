'We can't wait any longer' | Community leaders, survivors call on legislators to strengthen gun laws at special session

Tennessee legislators will reconvene for a special session on public safety on Aug. 21.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the African American Clergy Collective of Tennessee (ACCT) and other community groups called on legislators to pass stricter gun laws. It marked two months until state legislators are expected to reconvene at the Tennessee Capitol for a special session on public safety.

"The time to act is now. We can't wait any longer," said Rev. Michael McNair, a pastor at First A.M.E. Zion Church. "The special session in August must address the crisis of gun violence in Tennessee and pass common-sense reform."

He listed repealing permitless carry, comprehensive background checks and red flag laws as potential solutions. Gov. Bill Lee initially proposed a "Red Flag" law that would allow a judge to take guns from people deemed a danger to themselves or others.

It didn't get enough Republican support to pass during the regular session. It's yet to be seen whether that will change at the special session scheduled to begin on Aug. 21.

"We want our children to be safe. We want our families to be safe," said Denzel Grant. "It's going to take a total team effort across the board."

The press conference took place inside the Tennessee Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, where a gunman opened fire in 2008. Two people died and four others were wounded. The gunman was tackled by a group of people — including John Bohstedt — before police arrived in minutes.

"An unemployed truck driver stepped into the back of the sanctuary with a shotgun and fired one shot and then another," Bohstedt said. "None of us defenders had a gun."

He stood just down the hall 15 years later to call on legislators to pass stricter gun laws.

"There's no magic formula, but our elected officials must take a first step," he said. "As a society and a state, we must make some kind of start toward making us safe in our schools and churches. We need red flag laws."

They hope lawmakers can make enough change to save lives.