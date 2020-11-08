Congressman Steve Cohen talks unemployment help, stimulus, and TVA

Local 24 News reporter Mike Matthews talked with Cohen Tuesday about what's happening in Washington D.C.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Technology rocks.

There is 9th District Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen in Washington. There are all the reporters in Memphis.

Amazing to a guy like me who still burns the toast.

Cohen says this is an important week.

“Friday at 4:30 in the afternoon is the last time that people can sign up to get EBT benefits, pandemic EBT benefits.”

He is concerned about the recent decision to cut unemployment stipends. The pandemic quarantine has shut down businesses, resulting in people losing jobs. They had been getting $600 on top of their regular unemployment pay. It’s now been reduced to $400.

They still haven’t decided on sending out checks for $1,200 dollars to help.

Congressman Cohen says, “It’s ($1,200 check) politically popular. I think it’s better,” he says, “... if we compromise to make sure first the $600 is there for unemployment, so we can send the money to the people without a job - and the $1,200 goes to everybody with jobs or without a job.”

The Congressman also blasted the Tennessee Valley Authority, saying its purpose has changed since it was formed in the 1930s.