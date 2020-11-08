x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

politics

Congressman Steve Cohen talks unemployment help, stimulus, and TVA

Local 24 News reporter Mike Matthews talked with Cohen Tuesday about what's happening in Washington D.C.
Credit: AP
Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Technology rocks.

There is 9th District Democratic Congressman Steve Cohen in Washington. There are all the reporters in Memphis.

Amazing to a guy like me who still burns the toast.

Cohen says this is an important week.

“Friday at 4:30 in the afternoon is the last time that people can sign up to get EBT benefits, pandemic EBT benefits.”

He is concerned about the recent decision to cut unemployment stipends. The pandemic quarantine has shut down businesses, resulting in people losing jobs. They had been getting $600 on top of their regular unemployment pay. It’s now been reduced to $400.

They still haven’t decided on sending out checks for $1,200 dollars to help.

Congressman Cohen says, “It’s ($1,200 check) politically popular. I think it’s better,” he says, “... if we compromise to make sure first the $600 is there for unemployment, so we can send the money to the people without a job - and the $1,200 goes to everybody with jobs or without a job.”

The Congressman also blasted the Tennessee Valley Authority, saying its purpose has changed since it was formed in the 1930s.

“TVA is not what it used to be,” he said. “TVA is a place for executives to take care of themselves - plush surroundings, airplanes, helicopters.”

RELATED: Tennessee parents have until Aug. 14th to apply for P-EBT benefits

RELATED: States may not have money to carry out Trump's unemployment aid order

RELATED: Can Trump issue a second $1,200 stimulus check through executive order?

RELATED: TVA reverses decision to lay off IT workers after meeting with White House officials on Thursday