What does the vote on January 6 mean for the presidential election? A constitutional law professor explains

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn and Senator-elect Bill Hagerty announced on Saturday they will take a stand against the electoral results from the recent presidential election claiming they are tainted.

Under the Electoral Count Act, members of Congress on January 6 can dispute the election results before the inauguration, if they believe there is a discrepancy.

In a joint statement, Blackburn and Hagerty talked about how voter fraud diminishes the public's confidence in the electoral process.

“We know that our elections, built around the Electoral College which is a fundamental element, are the envy of the world. Protecting their integrity and ensuring the results are free and fair are critical to maintaining the trust of our own citizens. Since November 3, hardworking men and women from across Tennessee have contacted us to justifiably express anger and concern that some states conducted the recent election in a manner that did not respect the rule of law and may have violated many of their state constitutions as well as Article II of the U.S. Constitution," Blackburn and Hagerty said.

"Many are concerned about the sanctity of the one person one vote guarantee. Our founders understood that it is ultimately the people’s job to preserve the sanctity of these most fundamental American systems, and so they charged the people’s representatives in Congress with a specific role in the process. We plan to exercise that role fully in the new Congress.”

Constitutional law professor Steve Mulroy said the vote will unlikely change anything considering there are no accurate claims of election irregularities.

"Voters should know that there is no credible evidence of any kind to suggest any kind of widespread voter fraud or election irregularities that would change the results in even one state," Mulroy said.

Mulroy said the election has been officially certified, even by other Republican officials. He said this could set a bad precedent for future elections when either party wins.

"If our senators in Tennessee make that clear saying that they’re just doing this to raise awareness to the fact that our election system needs some reform, for example, hand-marked paper ballots then that's one thing," Mulroy said. "Unless they do that, I think unfortunately they will be contributing to a lack of public confidence in our election integrity and that’s a bad thing."

Mulroy added there is no legal or factual basis for the objection to these results.

"It is a political stunt if you want to call it that whether it’s to simply excite the base or to shine a light on the need for election reforms going forward," Mulroy said. "It could accomplish one or more of those goals. One thing that’s it’s not going to really plausibly change is the ultimate outcome."