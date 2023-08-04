'Community Conversations' event hosted by JB Smiley Jr.

Smiley wanted to give community members an opportunity to review and discuss the 2023 Comprehensive Justice in Policing Ordinance among other topics.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, Councilman JB Smiley Jr. hosted a community conversations event at the Lester Community Center.

Smiley wanted to give community members an opportunity to review and discuss the 2023 Comprehensive Justice in Policing ordinance and other public safety ordinances that have recently come before the Memphis City Council.

Attendees expressed the need for better police training before cops are sent out on the street.

Smiley said community input is very vital to lawmaking.

"The biggest takeaway was when the community works to create legislation — especially when it includes some of the elected officials — the outcome is always good because community input is what we need going forward," Smiley said.