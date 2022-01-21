Black Mississippi State Senators protest vote on critical race theory bill

Friday, the Mississippi Senate passed a bill that would ban schools from teaching critical race theory.

JACKSON, Miss — Black lawmakers walked out in protest and withheld their votes as the Mississippi Senate passed a bill that would ban schools from teaching critical race theory.

Senate Bill 2113 passed 32-2 on Friday. The only votes against the bill came from two white Democrats.

The state superintendent of education has said critical race theory is not being taught in Mississippi schools, and legislators have offered no evidence to show it is.

Republicans said the theory teaches "victimhood," while Democrats said the ban could squelch discussion of Mississippi's racist history.