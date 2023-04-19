Dates set for special elections after Tennessee House removal of Rep. Justin Pearson, Rep. Justin Jones

The primary election will take place June 15 and the general election will take place August 3 for both House Districts 52 and 86.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The dates for the special elections for two Tennessee House Districts has been set after the removal of state representatives Justin Pearson and Justin Jones.

The primary elections for House Districts 52 (Nashville) and 86 (Memphis) will be held on June 19. The general election will take place August 3.

These special elections come after Rep. Justin Pearson, District 86, and Rep. Justin Jones, District 52, were removed from the Tennessee House of Representatives following a protest at the State House.

The two representatives, along with Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, were protesting a bill that would lower the open carry age in Tennessee from 21-years-old to 18-years-old. This happened in the wake of the Covenant School shooting in Nashville.