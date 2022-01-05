Democratic legislator running for US House seat in Arkansas

A Democratic state legislator is running for a Republican-held U.S. House seat in east Arkansas.

A spokesman for the state Democratic Party said Tuesday that state Rep. Monte Hodges planned to run for the 1st Congressional District. Hodges planned to formally launch his bid Wednesday and kick off an eight-day tour of the district.

Hodges was born and raised in Arkansas’ Delta, Mississippi County. He is a 1990 graduate of Blytheville High School.

He received his AA degree from what was formerly Mississippi County Community College (MCCC) now Arkansas Northeastern College (ANC) and his B.S. in Business Administration with a concentration in Economics and Finance from Arkansas State University (ASU) Jonesboro, Arkansas.

As a five-term state legislator Hodges’s record of accomplishment helped usher in a $1 billion economic development project that has turned his home county into one of the top steel producers in the nation; expanded healthcare to more than 200,000 working Arkansans; and has helped move Arkansas down the road toward real criminal justice reform.

Republican Rep. Rick Crawford has held the 1st District seat since 2011. Crawford is being challenged by state Rep. Brandt Smith in the GOP primary.