DeSoto County voters officially elect their next sheriff

MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Tuesday, DeSoto County voters elected Thomas Tuggle as their new sheriff.

Tuggle is endorsed by outgoing sheriff Bill Rasco, who announced his retirement on June 15.

Tuggle ran against Michael Lee, who conceded, and both candidates ran for office as Republican.

This will be the first new sheriff in DeSoto County in 16 years. DeSoto County hasn’t elected a black sheriff since 1873.

There were two candidates for mayor and 34 candidates across DeSoto county running in the August 8 election. Only four of the candidates ran as democrats.